A befitting show for our times, Watchmen explores the history of systemic racism in the US, and in this alternate world a masked police force is set against a white supremacist group. Shop Now
- 1 season of 9 episodes
- Stars Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons, Jean Elizabeth Smart, and Louis Gossett Jr.
Get your whetstones and sit down for an evening of dark mystery and cutting humor. (See what we did there?) Shop Now at Amazon
- included with your Prime membership
- stars Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Christopher Plummer
Miss theme parks? Get a sense of the experience, and look forward to the next time with these incredible official virtual tour videos. Shop Now at YouTube
Titles include March of the Penguins, Stand and Deliver, The English Patient, and more. Shop Now at Vudu
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney! Shop Now
- Scroll to the middle of the page for downloading instructions.
- six backgrounds are available
Japanese Animation Studio Ghibli has released 12 artworks that people are flocking to use as Zoom and other video-call backgrounds. Add some spark to your next catch-up, dazzle people with mirages and a splash of color. Shop Now
- 12 picture selections
