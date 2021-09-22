Save a bundle on rings, earrings, pendants, watches, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Effy 1-9/10-TCW Sapphire and 1/2-TCW Diamond Ring in 14K White Gold for $1,050 ($2,450 off).
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
You'd pay close to $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply code "BN2021" to save on over 1,700 items. Shop Now at Blue Nile
- Pictured is the 1/8-TCW Diamond Zig-Zag Stackable Ring in 14K Yellow Gold for $252 ($168 off).
Apply coupon code "DN921AM-7-FS" to save $133 off the list price and bag free shipping ($7.95 savings). Buy Now at Proozy
- 4mm thickness
- stainless steel
Have you been watching Sally Rooney's Normal People and been hankering for a Connell style thin gold chain? Look no further. Sometimes super cheap jewelry can turn your skin green in time so it is worth investing a bit more- but this brand offers the quality while giving discounts frequently, with some classic styles. Shop Now
- Posted by Aoife.
- Why does she love this deal? "To find gold waterproof jewelry at a reasonable price with extra discounts continually on site is not to be shunned."
- Shipping adds $10.99, but orders of $120 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Hey Harper Easygoing Set for $92 ($17 off).
Save on over 60 options, from makeup to cologne, haircare, skincare, and even beauty sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Giorgio Armani Men's Acqua di Giò Absolu Eau de Parfum Spray, 2.5-oz. Bottle for $51 (low by $22).
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more.Prices start from $4. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 15-Piece Cupcake Pan, Silicone Liners & Tools Set for $16.93 ($45 ).
Save on a huge selection of over 7,000 men's, women's, and kids' styles and home goods. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Tummil Pines Field Jacket for $62.93 ($117 off).
That's a savings of $555 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Black or Dark Gray.
Sign In or Register