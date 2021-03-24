New
Watch Dogs: Legion for PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X & PC
free weekend

If you've been curious about the new Watch Dogs, you can try all the open-world activities, explore half the map, and play a certain number of storyline missions during this free weekend. Shop Now at Ubisoft Inc

  • The free weekend begins at 12 pm ET on March 25 and ends at 10 am ET on March 29.
  • any progress you make will carry over if you purchase the game on the same platform
  • Expires 3/29/2021
