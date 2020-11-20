Save on a selection of bath linens from Hotel Collection, Martha Stewart Collection, Sunham, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is Martha Stewart Collection 6-Piece Spa Towel Set for $24.99 ($55 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 18 hr ago
Verified 13 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
After coupon code "SCORE", the washcloths drop to $3.19, the hand towels to $5.59, and the bath towels to $7.99 – a savings of at least $5 and up to $10. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping.
They're a buck lower in each size from October and back to their best-ever prices. Shop Now at Macy's
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $1
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $1.99
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $2.99
- They're available in several colors.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
Save on over 80 styles with prices starting as low as a buck. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee (padding your order to over $25 will also dodge the fee).
- Pictured is the Hotel Collection Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Collection.
That's a savings of 14% and just $7 per mat. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Dark Brown at this price; also in Beige for $29.
- machine washable
- microfiber fabric
- Model: TEX-180305
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Shop a variety of styles priced at $70 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Pem America Chambray Plaid 8-Piece Comforter Set for $29.99 ($70 off).
Sign In or Register