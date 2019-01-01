Personalize your DealNews Experience
Warm Kiss Home via Amazon offers the WarmKiss White Lavender Scented Down Comforter in several sizes from $79.99. Coupon code "8RMHS7PR" cuts that starting price to $29.99, with all discounted prices noted below. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Warm Kiss Home
Revamp your space for the holidays (and prepare for all the company that they bring) and save on a variety of bedding and bath items in the process!
Update: Prices now start from $7.66. Shop Now at Amazon
21 sets in total, each is $72 off list, which is $6 under our Thanksgiving day mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $55 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
14 sets in total, each is $62 off list, which is a $2 drop since our last mention three weeks ago. Buy Now at Macy's
