We've pictured the Warm Audio WA-CAB Studio Headphones, on sale at Guitar Center for $34.99. It's the best price we found by $25. The closed-back design and 45 mm drivers are aimed at studio tracking and mixing, and Guitar Center also offers this headphone model bundled with several digital pianos and keyboard controllers at a discount. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 11 at 6:08 PM EDT. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- 45 mm neodymium drivers for detailed, balanced sound
- Closed-back design for noise isolation during critical listening
- Lightweight metal frame with ergonomic, swiveling earcups
- 32-ohm impedance for compatibility with a range of audio devices
- 9.84' fixed cable with 3.5 mm and 6.35 mm adapter included
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These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
With promo code "BRANDS20", these Sony ULT WEAR headphones drop to $55.99, down from the $249.99 list price. It's the best price we could find by $92. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
This Shokz OpenRun open-box pair drops to $50.60 with promo code "VIPJULYTAKE8" at eBay. It's the best deal we've seen for these headphones. Bone conduction headphones keep your ears uncovered so you can stay aware of your surroundings while listening. Buy Now at eBay
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Guitar Center's Drum & Percussion Deals cover electronic and acoustic drum sets, cymbals, sticks, hardware, and hand percussion at discounts up to 30% off. (The banner says 25%, but we found deeper discounts within.) We've pictured the Yamaha Rydeen 5-Piece Shell Pack for $479.99 ($20 off). The sale also includes used, open-box, and clearance gear across brands like Zildjian, Pearl, and DW. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 19. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Electronic drum sets discounted up to 20% off
- Acoustic drum sets discounted up to 20% off
- Cymbals discounted up to 15% off
- Sticks & hardware discounted up to 30% off
- Hand percussion discounted up to 20% off
- Used, open-box, and clearance options included
Guitar Center's Bundle Accessory Deals offer 15% off when you buy three qualifying items, covering guitar strings, drum sticks, and other accessories from brands like Ernie Ball, D'Addario, and Elixir. Individual items like Ernie Ball electric guitar strings start around $9, making it easy to stock up on strings or sticks across multiple instruments at once. Shipping is free. Offer ends September 2. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Deals span guitar strings, drum sticks, and other music accessories
- Discount applies when buying 3 qualifying items
- Brands include Ernie Ball, D'Addario, Elixir, and Vic Firth
- Over 3,500 accessory products included in the promotion
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