WantDo Fashion Store via Amazon offers its WantDo Unisex Bike Helmet with Magnetic Goggles for $34.99. Coupon code "QPF8ML94" drops it to $26.24. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
- detachable magnetic sunglasses
- adjustable from 22.5" to 24.5"
- 19 air vents
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
Walmart offers the Hyper E-Ride 36V 700C Electric Bicycle in Black or Blue for $598 with free shipping. That's $401 under list price and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 700c aluminum frame
- Shimano shifter and derailleur
- 36 volt rear hub brushless motor
- 20+ mile range
- Model: HYP-E700-1102
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Walmart continues to offer the Hyper Bicycles Men's 26" Shocker Dual-Suspension Mountain Bike in Black for $98 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
- 18 speeds
- quick-release seat clamp
- suspension steel frame with suspension fork
Sign In or Register