LightInTheBox · 52 mins ago
$98 $241
free shipping
Lightinthebox offers the Wanfan Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink Faucet in Antique Brass or Oil Rubbed Bronze for $107.72. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" cuts that to $97.72. With free shipping, that's $144 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- ceramic valve
- 2 handles, 3 hole installation
Details
Comments
Related Offers
AlphabetDeal · 1 wk ago
Rainfall Showerhead
$17 $20
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Rainfall Showerhead for $19.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with polished finish
- silicone nozzle
- 100 nozzles for full-body coverage
- adjustable
- Model: 9023-0001
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Genteele 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
Genteele via Amazon offers its Genteele 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat in Gray for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- non-slip backing
- microfiber exterior
- polyurethane memory foam filling
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page to drop it to $18.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $4 less in February. Buy Now
Features
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Amazon · 3 days ago
Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug
from $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug in several styles (Hot Pink pictured) from $12.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- measures 24" x 17"
- TP rubber backing
- machine-washable
Amazon · 1 day ago
Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit
$25 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit for $24.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Features
- acts and looks like porcelain and ceramic
- can apply to ceramic, porcelain or fiberglass
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics Towels and Washcloth Multipacks
from $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Save between $10 and $25
Amazon takes up to 63% off a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. The deals:
- Washcloth 12-Pack from $5.99 (pictured, $10 off)
- Hand Towel 6-Pack from $6.99 ($14 off)
- Bath Sheet 2-Pack from $6.99 ($16 off)
- Bath Towel 2-Pack from
$6.99$8.99 ($14 off)
- Bath Towel 4-Pack from
$12.99$13.99 ($25 off)
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack
$6 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head
$60
free shipping
That's $57 off list and the best deal we could find
Amazon offers the Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand in Chrome for $59.95 with free shipping. (Home Depot currently offers the same deal, also with free shipping.) That's $3 under our mention from last month, $57 off list, and the lowest price we could find. The shower head features five spray settings and the shower wand features three spray settings.
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
LightInTheBox · 3 days ago
European Blackout Panel & Sheer Curtain
$58 $86
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers this European Blackout Panel & Sheer Curtain in several sizes for $68.30 Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops that to $58.30. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rod pocket or grommet top construction
- available in 63", 84", or 96" lengths
LightInTheBox · 3 days ago
JSGYlights Mini Bamboo LED Wall Light
$66 $91
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers the JSGYlights Mini Bamboo LED Wall Light in Warm White or White for $90.73. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops that to $66.49. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 270° rotation
- 800-lumens
- 10-watt
LightInTheBox · 59 mins ago
Bamboo European Bookshelf
$177 $314
free shipping
Lightinthebox offers the Bamboo European Bookcase in Brown for $186.89. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" cuts that to $176.89. With free shipping that's $155 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 9.8" x 19.7" x 50"
iTunes · 3 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 49 mins ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
