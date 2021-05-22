Wanderlust X Wine Opener Compact for $8

It's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- ergonomic grip
- includes foil cutters
- measures 8.5" x 2.2" x 7.75"
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Fill out the rebate form for up to $9.99 back on any size Barefoot purchase. Shop Now
- Payment by Venmo, PayPal, or e-Check in 7-14 days.
- Open only to legal residents of AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, KS, KY, MA, MN, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, VT, WI, and WY who are 21 or older.
- You'll need to upload a picture of your receipt.
Do you like piña coladas? A little gin & juice? Perhaps you prefer one bourbon, one scotch, and one beer? Shop insulated tumblers, beer mugs, wine glasses, cork screws, coasters, and more, from brands like Thirstystone, Martha Stewart Collection, Waterford, Oneida, and Mikasa. Plus, save an extra 15% on most items when you apply coupon code "SUMMER". You'll be all set for Wine Down Wednesday or Thirsty Thursday with this deal! (Hey, it is always five o'clock somewhere...) Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $10.95 or more.
- Pictured is the Thirstystone by Cambridge Barware Collection.
Find your wine or champagne bliss on these libations with grades of 90 and higher from at least three wine publications. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Pictured is the Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose Sparkling Wine for $79.99 ($20 off).
- Shipping varies by location, but you can bag free standard shipping for a year with a StewardShip Annual Membership for $49.
That's a 50% savings and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Groupon
- For legal reasons, this item cannot be shipped to select states. See site for details.
- 750ml per bottle
- from California
- sweet
- strong flavors of cherry, plum, and strawberry
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Save on more than 700 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Legend Velocity Training T-Shirt for $18 ($17 off).
Sign In or Register