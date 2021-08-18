Wanbo T2 Max Portable Mini LED Projector for $133

Save $57 by applying coupon code "YJPROX", making this a shipped low by $20. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance adds $3.99, but you have the option to remove it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- ±40° digital keystone correction
- 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio
- compatible with iOS and Android
- 2000:1 contrast ratio
- built-in speaker
That's a low by $1,279, although most charge $6,498. It's $200 below our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- Tizen smart TV interface with voice control and Android/Apple Airplay wireless support
- 100" to 130" screen size support
- Bluetooth headphone support
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- 40W 4.2-channel audio
- 3 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: SP-LSP9TFAXZA
Apply coupon code "50GU7PP5" for a 50% savings, which drops it $8 under our June mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Natrogix Official via Amazon.
- 7,500-lumen
- 40"-200" display
- dual 3W speakers
- 4.3’’ LCD display
- Model: L22
You'd pay $109 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Epson via eBay.
- A 2-year Epson warranty applies.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 300" maximum projection
- Up to 35,000:1 contrast ration
- Built-in 10 W speaker
- 2x HDMI ports
- includes 132" screen
- Model: V11H851020-N
Apply coupon code "DEALEZCASTJ2" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Winner Wave via Amazon.
- rechargeable
- 10,000-lumens
- built-in speakers
- 20,000+ hours LED lamp life
- supports up to 100" projection
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "DMHP" to save $36. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In several colors (Green/Black pictured).
Add two to your cart and apply code "TOP40" to save $126 off the list price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In several colors.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed.
Add two hats to the cart and apply code "HAT12" to get this price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout but can be removed. (It is not included in this price).
- This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Shipping may vary depending on ZIP.
Apply coupon code "HK20" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors (Army Green pictured).
- Shipping insurance adds 99 cents, but you have the option to remove it.
