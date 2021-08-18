Wanbo T2 Max Portable Mini LED Projector for $133
Wanbo T2 Max Portable Mini LED Projector
$133 $190
$3 shipping

Save $57 by applying coupon code "YJPROX", making this a shipped low by $20. Buy Now at LightInTheBox

  • Shipping insurance adds $3.99, but you have the option to remove it.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • ±40° digital keystone correction
  • 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio
  • compatible with iOS and Android
  • 2000:1 contrast ratio
  • built-in speaker
  • Code "YJPROX"
  • Expires 9/10/2021
