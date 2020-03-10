Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Walnew Power Lift Heated Massage Recliner
$287 $399
free shipping

That's $12 under our mention from last week, and the lowest price we've seen (it's also a low today by $75). Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Black.
  • wider headrest and thick padded armrests
  • heating function
  • remote control
  • lift function
