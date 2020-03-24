Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Walnew Modern Upholstered Dining Chair 4-Pack
$99 $135
free shipping

That's a $6 drop from two weeks ago and is the best price we've seen. Also, at $24.75 per chair, this is an excellent price for chairs of similar styles. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • They are available at this price in Beige.
Features
  • hardwood frame and legs
  • sturdy plastic feet to prevent scratching the floor
  • 300-lb. weight capacity
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Chairs Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
