It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods cuts up to 75% off a selection of clearance apparel, shoes, sporting goods, camping equipment, and more. Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping on select items and orders of $49 or more. (Large items may incur additional fees. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Amazon offers a range of product samples for free with free shipping. Past samples have included products from such brands as Green Mountain, Kilz, Folgers, Kind, Oxi Clean, and many more. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Target discounts a selection of furniture, decor, apparel, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Deal ends September 2. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
