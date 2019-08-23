Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart continues to roll back prices on over 300 school supply products as part of its Go Back Big event with prices starting at 38 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Save on notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators, organizers, craft supplies and more Shop Now
Plexsupply via Amazon offers the BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack in assorted colors for
$15.45 $15.99. Complete this mail-in rebate to bag it for free. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Rebate expires September 7. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 58% off a selection of Cross pens. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 50% off a selection of Lamy pens and pencils dropping starting prices to $17.99. Coupon code "FSHIP" bags free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
