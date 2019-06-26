Walmart Savings Center

Walmart · 1 hr ago
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Published 6/26/2019
ThinkGeek · 20 hrs ago
ThinkGeek Liquidation Sale
75% off
free shipping w/ $50
ThinkGeek takes an extra 75% off sitewide via coupon code "LIQUIFY". Shipping starts at $7.95 or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping. That's the best sitewide discount we've ever seen from ThinkGeek, with 50% off typically being the maximum discount we've seen. Shop Now
Tips
- All sales are final
- While ThinkGeek isn't officially shutting down, they'll be merging with their parent company, GameStop, once their website shuts down.
Amazon · 6 days ago
Overstock Items at Amazon
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to take up to 70% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
eBay · 13 hrs ago
eBay 4th of July coupon
Extra 15% off $50
eBay takes an extra 15% off orders of select home & garden, health & beauty, and sporting goods items totaling $50 or more via coupon code "JULY4FUN". Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last.
- $50 maximum disscount. Max two redemptions per user.
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot Red White and Blue Savings
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $45
Home Depot cuts up to 40% off select items as part of its Red, White, and Blue Savings. (Prices are as marked.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at $5.99, or bag free shipping with many orders of $45 or more. (Select items under $45 also ship free. Some oversized items may incur additional fees.) Discounted items include appliances, patio furniture, grills, outdoor power equipment, tools, furniture, lighting, and storage. Shop Now
Walmart · 21 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
