WalmartPetRx: 30% off your first AutoShip order

Find everyday low prices on pet prescriptions and more at WalmartPetRx.com! Plus, get 30% off your pet's medication, food, treats, or supplements on your first AutoShip order ($20 maximum discount; eligible items only). Shop Now at Walmart
- Fully licensed pharmacy with over 3,000 products in stock
- Future AutoShip orders get 5% off
- Pause, skip, or cancel your deliveries any time
- Free 2-day shipping with orders of $35 or more.
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Apply code "50KF8F8H" to save 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several sizes.
- Sold by Homeber via Amazon.
- extendable brackets
- for use with fresh or salt water tanks
- 2 lighting modes (white and blue)
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- 10.1-fl. oz. or 1 1/4-cup capacity
- removable, dishwasher safe insert
- Model: 73743
Save on over 200 clearance items including toys, pet beds, leashes, and more. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Reddy Convertible Cotton Medium Pet Carrier and Mat for $39.99 (half-price at $40 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge; otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
Sign In or Register