Walmart Memorial Day Electronics Savings: discounts on laptops, TVs, tablets, more

Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Published 36 min ago
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.)
Update: It's now $26.12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
Apply coupon code "25SWITCHBOT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- It's final sale and cannot be returned.
- adjustable counterweight
- 2 speeds
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
