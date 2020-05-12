Personalize your DealNews Experience
We pictured a milkshake maker here, because fathers care about more than the stuff that appears in every Father's Day card ever made, like BBQ grills. You'll find grills in this sale, but you'll also find a lot more, like outdoor fryers, TVs, patio furniture, beverage coolers, a Coca-Cola snow cone maker (!), and recliners. There are over 160 items to choose from. (Oddly enough we didn't see any beer, flannel, or fishing stuff.) Shop Now at Walmart
There are huge discounts within. Women's tops start at $10, comforter sets start at $67, and men's shoes are priced as low as $26. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Clip the on-page coupons to save on a variety of refurbished home goods, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $84.99. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save up to $1,800 on a range of 2019 season models. Shop Now at Walmart
