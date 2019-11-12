New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
Walmart Deal Drop Event
New Discounts on hundreds of popular items
free shipping w/ $35

Walmart added a bunch of new items, including laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden, to its Deal Drop Event. Shop Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Store Events Walmart
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register