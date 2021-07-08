Walmart College and Beyond Event: Shop essentials

Shop over 1,000 items including home decor, laptops, cleaning supplies, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Mainstays 700W 0.7-Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven in White for $39.88 ($9 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on a selection of 50 styles of furniture, small appliances, tech, freezers, and more with prices starting from $30. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $1,100 (low by $200).
Save on over 120 TV models, from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Sony A80J XR77A80J 77" 4K OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $3,499.99 (low by $48).
Save on electronics, jewelry, power tools, computers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Cystereo Glare Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 ($40 off).
- Shipping adds $6, but Amazon Prime members score free shipping.
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Topcobe Hammock Hanging Rope Chair for $37.88 ($57 off).
Save on ride-ons, coolers, fishing rods, smart watches, grills, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Sign In or Register