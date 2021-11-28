Save on a variety of toys from brands like LEGO, Huffy, KidKraft, Fisher-Price, Mattel, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- 25% off bikes & ride-ons
- Up to 30% off Barbie
- Up to 40% off LOL
- Pictured is the Little Tikes Cape Cottage Princess Playhouse for $97. It's a savings of $31 off list.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from
$1.99 $3.99, there's something for everyone. Plus, if you spend over $170, you'll get Santa's Front Yard for free. Shopping in-store? Grab the Holiday Tree for free with orders over $40. Shop Now at LEGO
- On 11/29, LEGO VIP members also get a LEGO fleece blanket with orders over $200. (It's free to join.)
- VIPs also get a $5 discount voucher with 455 points (normally 650).
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on Scrabble, Risk, Trivial Pursuit, plus more board games. Toy-wise, there's Transformers, Ghostbusters playsets, Funko Pops, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Hasbro Risk Game for $16.49 (low by $3)
Save on ping pong tables, paddles, badminton nets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Joola Inside Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table for $314.28 (low by $48)
Save on a range of toys and games, with mini-drones starting at $20; jigsaw puzzles from $8; and remote control cars from $14. Shop Now at Amazon
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 6-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $174.99 ($75 off).
Sign In or Register