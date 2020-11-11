Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
Live today is the Treat Yourself Sale, which includes up to $300 off 4K Smart TVs, $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon, and a third off Fortnite Darkfire bundles, among other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
You don't even have to pay attention, just put a video on play and watch it, make food, build a treehouse, turn yourself into a pickle, anything really, all while bagging $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- This offer is only valid for eligible customers.
- You must be a Prime member and signed into your Amazon account to participate in this promotion.
- This offer is limited to one per customer and account.
- credit will automatically expire after 14 days
Save big on TVs, Apple Watch SE, headphones, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 400 items, with women's shoes from $18, men's shoes from $20, coats from $29, leggings from $30, and more. Shop Now at Nike
- Apply coupon code "SIGNIN" to nab this discount.
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $200 under its previous best-ever price (from April) and $400 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 min run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's a savings of $32 off list and the best price we've seen for any factory-sealed 4K Roku streaming media player. Buy Now at Walmart
- $5 Vudu Movie Credit in box
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
Save 10% and get two chairs for less than $50 each. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black only at this price. (Four more colors are available for $119.99.)
- mid-back mesh backrest
- adjustable seat height
- 360° swivel wheels
- tilt/lock control
- star base
Sign In or Register