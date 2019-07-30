Walmart Beat the Heat Sale

- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Emerson Quiet Kool Portable Air Conditioner for $279.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most sellers charge $330 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $269.98. Buy Now
LiBaiJia via Amazon offers the Colzer 14,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $299 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Midea Portable Air Conditioner for $309. Coupon code "30MIALEXA08" drops the price to $216.30. With free shipping, that's $93 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Luma 3-Speed Portable Comfort Evaporative Cooler in Silver for $117.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
