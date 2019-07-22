Walmart Beat the Heat Sale

- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Sunbond via Amazon offers the Sunbond USB Desktop Mini Cooling Fan for $46.99. Coupon code "F42S93TD" cuts the price to $23.49. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
VM Innovations via eBay offers the Luma 3-Speed Portable Comfort Evaporative Cooler in Silver for $117.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
