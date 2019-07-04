Walmart 4th of July Fashion Sale: Up to 50% off

New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
up to 50% off
pickup at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its 4th of July Fashion Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,000 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Published 45 min ago
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ends Today
Gap · 2 days ago
Great Gap Sale
40% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $50
Gap takes up to 75% off select items as part of its Great Gap Sale. Plus, cut an extra 40% off sitewide via coupon code "GREAT". Shipping adds $7, but orders over $50 bag free shipping.
Update: Coupon "PLUS10" stacks with the code above to cut an additional 10% off all orders. Shop Now
6pm · 2 days ago
6pm Annual Summer Clearance Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping
6pm takes up to 80% off a selection of clearance styles during its Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's a rare discount as shipping usually adds $3.95 (or is free on orders over $50). Shop Now
Jomashop · 18 hrs ago
Prada at Jomashop
Up to 77% off + coupons
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 77% off a selection of Prada handbags, sunglasses, and accessories. Plus, bag free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS" or save even more via the coupons below. (Coupons don't stack, but orders over $100 after discount automatically receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Tips
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5"
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10"
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20"
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50"
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register