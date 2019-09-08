Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $12 below the lowest shipped price we could find and at $1 per unit, it's 40 cents less per-unit than what you'd pay in local hardware stores. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack in Black for $21.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $17.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Merola Tile Botellero 2-Bottle Unglazed Terra Cotta Stackable Floor Wine Rack 24-Pack for $243.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $325. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coolaroo 4x6-Foot Exterior Roller Shade in Mocha for $57.08. Clip the $8.56 clippable coupon on the product page to drop that to $48.52. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $22 today. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $3 under our May mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this shirt, as well as being a great price for a men's polo in general. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
It's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10, although most charge $85 or more. Buy Now
