Use coupon code "PLUGINSPRING" for $4 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Bath & Body Works
- A variety of fragrances are available (Strawberry Pound Cake Enhanced pictured).
- 2-packs drop to $7 after coupon ($7.50 savings).
- Limit 20.
- Opt for pickup to save $9.99 on shipping.
Save up to 75% off a selection of remaining winter holiday stock — including 3-wick candles, fragrances, body care products, and more — with prices starting at a mere $1 after savings. Shop Now at Bath & Body Works
- Pictured is the White Barn Apple Garland 3-Wick Candle for $10.95 ($15 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees.
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Save on a wide variety of home furnishings and decor. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Up to 30% off select wall decor, artificial plants, and mattresses.
- Up to 35% off select furniture.
- Up to 40% off select bedding and bath linens.
- Up to 50% off select dinnerware and luggage.
- Pictured is the Star Home Living 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional Sofa & Ottoman for $772.61 ($86 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
Save on ceramics, candles, signs, dishes, and other odds and ends. Shop Now at At Home
- Pictured is the 8" White Patterned Ceramic Elephant for $8.49 in store ($9 off).
- These items are generally only available for purchase in store.
To foam or not to foam? That is the question (because they also come in gel form). Choose from a multitude of scents. Buy Now at Bath & Body Works
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
Sign In or Register