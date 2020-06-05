New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
Wallet Personal Budgeting App: Lifetime Subscription
$30 $35

Use coupon code "DN15" to save $14 on this budgeting app. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • This plan is only available to new users only.
Features
  • connect to your bank or import to see all your transactions in one place
  • track your expenses & unlock key insights about your money
  • use on your computer or Android and iOS devices
  • Code "DN15"
  • Expires 6/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
Dealtrick
Here's the first free lesson in wise budgeting: Don't buy a $30 app that claims to teach you how to budget.
13 min ago