Wall26 via Amazon takes 20% off its Wall26 11x14" Custom Personalized Photo Canvas Print via coupon code "L5NC3F4M", dropping the price from $19.99 to $15.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
- white semi-gloss finish
- hand-stretched
- printed with genuine HP latex inks
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Michelle Select via Amazon offers the GRG 80-watt LED Garage Light in 80W Standard Version for $62.99. Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "MSGARAGE10" to cut that to $31.79. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- each wing can adjust by 90°
- E26/E27 medium base
- 8,000-lumens
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire Cat Night Light in Blue for $13.99. Clip the 7% off on-page clip coupon and apply code "6RSBVKBS" to cut that to $6.01. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our December mention, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- tap control
- 9 light modes
- built-in 1,000mAh rechargeable battery
- up to 10 hours of use per full charge
Amazon offers the DC Fix Mosaic Window Privacy Film for $8.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- removable and reusable
- reduces glare and 95% of UV rays
- measures 17.5" x 78.7"
Amazon offers the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe 4x6-Foot Area Rug in Multi for $50.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- made of durable polypropylene fiber
- stain-resistant and no shed
- Model: 200RZBD16D
For in-store pickup and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $4.99. Buy Now
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Amazon offers the Redi Shade 36" x 72" Original Light Filtering Pleated Paper Shade 6-Pack in White for $18.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- trim to fit
- no tools needed to install
- Model: 1616204
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
Dr.Viva via Amazon offers its Dr.Viva Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $54.99. Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "A6PUYWLP" to drop that to $24.64. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 6 hours of playback per charge
- noise canceling
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
