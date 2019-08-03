- Create an Account or Login
Jet.com offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $211.65 with free shipping. That's $33 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $33. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $82 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table in Black for $36.49. Clip the $1.14 off coupon on the page to cut the price to $35.35. That's tied with our mention from last month and around $14 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Wade Logan Madilynn Coffee Table with Storage in White for $186.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention, $20 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $185.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Kimonte Dining Room Table in Dark Brown for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Walker Edison 58" Fireplace TV Stand Console in White Oak for $209.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Walker Edison Soreno 3-Piece Black Glass Corner Desk for $90.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Walker Edison TV Stand (for TVs up to 75") in White Wash for $139 with free shipping. That is a buck under our April mention and is the best price we've seen for a TV stand of this size. (It's the lowest price we could find in any color today by at least $101.) Buy Now
