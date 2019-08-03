New
Jet.com · 1 hr ago
Walker Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table
$212 $330
free shipping

Jet.com offers the Walker Edison Furniture Company Solid Acacia Wood Patio Extendable Dining Table in Brown for $211.65 with free shipping. That's $33 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $33. Buy Now

Features
  • butterfly leaf
  • measures 55" x 35" x 30"
  • Model: OWTEXBR
↑ less
Buy from Jet.com
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tables Jet.com Walker Edison
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register