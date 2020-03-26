Open Offer in New Tab
Walgreens Drive-Thru Shopping
Stay in your car & get what you need

1. Pull up and ask for a menu of available items like household goods, pain relief, grocery, cough & cold, baby formula, medical supplies.

2. Tell us your order -- no need to pre-order, leave your car, or go in store.

3. We'll assemble your order and get you on your way.

Drive-thru Shopping: Select products available at Walgreens locations with drive-thrus. Products are subject to availability and purchase quantity restrictions apply.
  • Not available at all locations.
