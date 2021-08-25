Walgreens Back to School Sale: 20% off
Walgreens · 1 hr ago
Walgreens Back to School Sale
20% off
free shipping w/ $35

Take 20% off regular-price items sitewide with coupon code "SCHOOL20". Plus, scroll down slightly and click "Shop now" to find BOGO deals, rewards offers, and more discounts. Shop Now at Walgreens

Tips
  • Opt for ship to store to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Orders over $35 ship free.)
  • Code "SCHOOL20"
  • Expires 8/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
