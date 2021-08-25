Walgreens Back to School Sale: 20% off

Take 20% off regular-price items sitewide with coupon code "SCHOOL20". Plus, scroll down slightly and click "Shop now" to find BOGO deals, rewards offers, and more discounts. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Orders over $35 ship free.)
Shop for deals on electronics, tools, shirts, sports, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Prime members get free shipping.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Shop discounted home items, electronics, tools, computers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on men's shoes starting at $50, hand bags as low as $50, women's shoes beginning at $30, wallets from $40, and more. Shop Now at Cole Haan
- Above & Beyond Members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Cole Haan Men's GrandPrø Rally Canvas Penny Loafer for $49.95 ($25 under what most retailers charge).
Apply coupon code "SCHOOL20" to get the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Orders over $35 get free shipping.)
Apply coupon code "BIGDECOR75" to decorate with your favorite photos. Posters and collage canvas start at $11.99. Wood panels start at $24.99. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Order must be placed for Same Day Pickup or Express Local Delivery to apply discount.
- Exclusions may apply.
Sign In or Register