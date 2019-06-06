New
That Daily Deal · 46 mins ago
$24 $66
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack for $23.94 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant up to 80 minutes
- UVA/UVB protection
- contains no CFCs
Details
Comments
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
New
That Daily Deal · 36 mins ago
3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit
$8 $20
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $8.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last week and is the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most stores charge $12 or more. Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- 2" and 4" round brushes
- 3.5" cone brush
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
GE Refresh HD 10W 6" Recessed LED Downlight
$7
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit for $7.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge around $15 or more. (We saw it for a buck less in April.) Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- 5,000K daylight color temperature
- 700 lumens of output
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Mama Bear or Papa Bear T-Shirt
$10 $25
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Women's Mama Bear or Men's Papa Bear T-Shirt in Heathered Gray for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for either shirt by at least $11. Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Tips
- A $0.99 surcharge applies for XXL sizes and $1.99 surcharge for 3XL sizes.
Features
- available in most sizes XS to 3XL
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Pressure Cooker 8-Piece Accessory Set
$19 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Pressure Cooker 8-Piece Accessory Set for $19.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a similar set by about a buck. Buy Now
Features
- silicone egg bites mold and pair of gloves
- stainless steel steamer basket, egg steamer rack, kitchen tongs, and dish clip
- compatible with air fryers, pressure cookers, and Instapots with a pot diameter of 8.3" or more
