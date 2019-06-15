New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$15 $43
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 3-Pack with Cooling Towel for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago for the sunscreen alone, and a savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant up to 80 minutes
- UVA/UVB protection
- contains no CFCs
Details
That Daily Deal · 3 wks ago
Walgreen's Walgreens Spray SPF 50 Sunscreen 6-Pack
$24 $66
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deals offers the Walgreens Hydrating Continuous Spray SPF 50 Sunscreen 9.3-oz. 6-Pack for $23.94 with free shipping. That's $3 under our expired mention from three days ago, $3.99 per bottle, and $13 under the price from Walgreens direct for a similar sunscreen. Buy Now
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack
$24 $66
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack for $23.94 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant up to 80 minutes
- UVA/UVB protection
- contains no CFCs
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Solimo Antibacterial 56-oz. Liquid Hand Soap
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 off and the best price we could find
Amazon the Solimo Antibacterial 56-oz. Liquid Hand Soap for
Stock run out? Do not despair, more is on the way.
Update: The price has dropped to $3.75.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Neutrogena Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 45 2-Pack
$8 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Neutrogena Sheer Dry-Touch SPF 45 2-Pack for $11.99. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last August, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Method Gel Hand Soap 12-oz. 6-Pack
$12
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Method Gel Hand Soap 12-oz. 6-Pack in Sweet Water for $12.54. Order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $11.91 with free shipping. That's $7 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- paraben-free
- biodegradable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nivea Men's Sensitive Collection 5-Piece Gift Set
$15
free shipping
Amazon offers the Nivea Men's Sensitive Collection 5-Piece Gift Set for $25. Clip the on-page 40% off coupon to cut that price to $15. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the best deal we could find, although we saw this for $2 less in November. Buy Now
Features
- includes products for shaving, washing, and moisturizing
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 7 hrs ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $80
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack. Buy Now
Features
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 18 hrs ago
Unisex Sun Hat
$6 $29
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Sun Hat for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 14. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 2 or more for $5.99 each.
Features
- ships in a random neutral color
- one size fits most
New
That Daily Deal · 59 mins ago
Name Brand Sunglasses
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our May mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack.
