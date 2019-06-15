New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 3-Pack w/ Cooling Towel
$15 $43
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 3-Pack with Cooling Towel for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago for the sunscreen alone, and a savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now
Features
  • water-resistant up to 80 minutes
  • UVA/UVB protection
  • contains no CFCs
  • Expires 6/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
fostina1
i would go to walgreens and read the reviews before you buy this.
35 min ago