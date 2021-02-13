New
Walgreens · 37 mins ago
free
pickup
Need a free last minute Valentine's Day gift? Apply coupon code "8X10SMILES" to bag a free photo and save yourself at least $2 compared to what you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $1.99 shipping charge.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walgreens · 4 days ago
Walgreens Fragrance Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a variety of men's and women's fragrances from brands like Juicy Couture, Burberry, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette 3.4-oz. Bottle for $27.99 ($7 off).
Walgreens · 3 wks ago
Purex Laundry Detergent Liquid or Pacs
$2 $7
pickup
That's a savings of between $4 and $5 off list, depending on which item you choose. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Pictured is the Purex Liquid 43.5-fl. oz. Laundry Detergent Plus Oxi for $1.99 ($5 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walgreens · 3 wks ago
Persil ProClean 40-oz. Liquid Laundry Detergent
$3 $5
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon for a low by $2. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- It's available in Original or Intense Fresh scent.
- Balance Rewards membership is required for coupons. Not a member? It's free to join.
- Pick it up in store to save $5.99 on shipping.
Walgreens · 2 wks ago
Skin Care at Walgreens
Buy 2, get 3rd free + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $35
Nearly 2,000 items can be stacked and saved on. Add three items to cart to get the first discount and apply coupon code "NEWYOU" to get the extra 10% off. Shop Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer pictured for $23 (3 for $46 makes this $23 off and a price based on per-unit price).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
