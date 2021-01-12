New
Walford Home "Cook, Eat Live" Kitchen Utensil Holder
$14
Walford Home cuts its "Cook, Eat, Live" Kitchen Utensil Holder from $19.97 to $13.98. Apply coupon code "WELCOME2021" to get this price. Plus, get free shipping (including 2-day shipping where available). Buy Now at Walford Home

  • Available in many colors (White pictured).
  • A decorative and convenient solution for overflowing kitchen drawers and countertop clutter.
  • Farmhouse and vintage styling.
  • Made of heavy gauge steel and features a premium padded base to protect the countertop.
  • Rust-resistant and easy to clean.
  • Measures 5.3" in diameter and 6.7" tall.
  • Code "WELCOME2021"
  • Expires 1/25/2021
