Hi Waldo · 1 hr ago
$10 off first order
free shipping
Get $10 off your first order with coupon code "DNWAL10", dropping the price to $9.50. Shop Now at Hi Waldo
Tips
- Start with a free trial. The first 10 pairs are free with just $2.95 for shipping.
- Then use the coupon to take $10 off the next order. Regular purchases include 30 pairs of lenses and are charge $19.50 monthly (before coupon) with free shipping.
Details
Related Offers
Zenni Optical · 12 hrs ago
Zenni Prescription Eyeglasses
$7
free shipping
Over 50 frames qualify for this deal. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Use code "ZENNIFAN" to score free shipping (you must be logged in to apply the coupon).
Hi Waldo · 1 mo ago
Waldo Contact Lenses Trial
free
$3 shipping
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
Amazon · 1 wk ago
K Kenzhou Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses 2-Pack
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 67% off list by clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "40MRRC4R". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Twilight and Blue. (Or, Twilight and Red drops to $8.99 with the same clippable and code.)
- Sold by Kenzhou via Amazon.
Features
- purports to cut 90% of blue light
- reduces eye strain
- Model: BD14000
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
