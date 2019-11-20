Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Walabot DIY Plus Advanced Wall Scanner & Stud Finder for Android Smartphones
$60 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • detects studs, pipes, and wiring
  • detects rodents, nests, and movement
