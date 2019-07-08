New
Walmart · 57 mins ago
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Details
Amazon · 5 days ago
Meterk 41-Piece Mini Ratchet and Bit Set
$14 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
Gervus via Amazon offers the Meterk 41-Piece Mini Ratchet and Bit Set for $19.99. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply code "G8MNAXSV" to lower the price to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
Features
- 1 mini magnetic ratchet wrench
- 10 sockets with 1/4" drive
- 29 screwdriver bits
- 1/4" adapter
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
7-in-1 Multitool COB Light
$3 $18
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 7-in-1 Multitool COB Light for the shipping cost of $3.49 alone. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and $14 under the lowest price we could find for something similar. Buy Now
Features
- flashlight, screwdriver set, bottle opener, wrench set, fish ccaler, knife, and file
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Yinama Industrial 1080P Digital Endoscope
$48 $96
free shipping
Topwoman via Amazon offers the Yinama Industrial Digital Endoscope for $95.99. Coupon code "9RIDK57Y" cuts that to $47.99. With free shipping, that's $48 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4.3" LCD display
- up to 198" focal distance
- built-in rechargeable lithium battery
Amazon · 3 days ago
Meterk Carbon Steel Alloy Wire Stripper Set
$14 $28
free shipping
ECmallUS via Amazon offers the Meterk Carbon Steel Alloy Wire Stripper and Crimping Tool Set for $29.97. Coupon code "MEEPWA8M" drops that to $14.98. With free shipping, that's $15 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.97 before coupon, $13.98 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $27.97 before coupon, $13.98 after. Buy Now
Features
- comes with a screwdriver & storage bag
- Model: JX-D4301
New
Ends Today
Home Depot · 2 hrs ago
Outdoor Tools and Equipment at Home Depot
up to 25% off
pickup at Home Depot
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 25% off a selection of outdoor tools and equipment. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $45 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
New
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator (Large)
$8 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator for $8.15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- incl. reclosable storage bag
- 4-point harness
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set
$6
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 18-Piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set for $5.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw this for a buck less last July. This set includes a self-retracting guide sleeve.
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 21 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 5 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 3 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 2 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
