Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
  • Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
  • Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
  • Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
  • Model: DY20BCGL02
