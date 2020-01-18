Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$50 $75
free shipping

That's $6 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon matches this price.
  • Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
  • detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
  • compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
  • Model: DY20BCGL02
