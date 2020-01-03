Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 32 mins ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$50 $80
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
  • detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
  • compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
  • Model: DY20BCGL02
