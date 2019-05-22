Walmart offers the Wakeman Outdoors Lightweight 45-Degree Sleeping Bag in Green or Pink for $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention at $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • It's also available in Blue or Red for $17.99 with free in-store pickup.
Features
  • Rated to 35° Fahrenheit
  • Measures 75" x 32"