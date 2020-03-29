Streaming for free

Though The Met has cancelled the remainder of it's 2019-20 season, fear not opera fans. They will be streaming Wagner's Ring Cycle which will be shown in its entirety over four consecutive days. The tale begins in the first installment Das Rheingold, with the telling of a theft of magical Rhine gold which is forged by a dwarf into a gold ring. Sound familiar? Watch and find out what happens in this magical tale of gods, a curse, and the sin of coveting. Shop Now