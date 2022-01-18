Do you want to take your drawing skills to the next level. Up your game without lowering your bank account significantly with prices starting as low as $50. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Wacom Intuos Wireless Graphics Drawing Tablet for $49.99 ($50 off list).
That's the best price we could find by $331. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: DTI-00001
That's a savings of $95 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10.1" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 2GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 2MP front-facing and 5MP rear-facing camera
That's $51 under our November mention of a new one (which didn't include the case), and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $141 for a new tablet. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- 12.4" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- 5MP front facing & 8MP rear facing cameras w/ 1080p video
- Android 11 OS
- includes Samsung Keyboard, Samsung S Pen, USB cable, and charger
- Model: SM-T733NZKEXAR
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
Save on TVs, laptops, fitness products, Apple products, video games, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Small/Black.
- 4,096 Levels of pressure sensitivity
- Bluetooth or USB-A
- 6.0” x 3.7” active area
- 4 customizable ExpressKeys
- trial software
- Model: CTL4100WLK0
