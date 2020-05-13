Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 46 mins ago
Wacom Intuos Pro Professional Pen & Touch Tablet
$149 $269
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity
  • 6.2" x 3.9" Active Area
  • Multi-touch support
  • USB connectivity
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Computer Accessories B&H Photo Video Wacom Technology
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register