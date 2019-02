BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Wacom Cintiq 22HD Interactive Pen Display with $149.90 in Rakuten Super Points forwith. Outside of the seller below, that's the lowest price we could find by $150. It features a 21.5" 1920x1200 LCD with 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Deal ends February 28.Don't like Rakuten Points? Dell offers it with a $50 Dell Gift Card for the same price.