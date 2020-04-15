Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Miniature Edition
$8 $13
free shipping w/ $35

Save $10 on a vital piece of desktop cheer. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
  • Target charges the same price.
Features
  • tube guy stands 18" tall
  • includes a 32-page book for our long awaited canonical introduction to the Wacky Waving-verse
  • requires a 9V battery or AC adapter (neither included)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register