AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Wacaco MiniPresso Portable Espresso Maker for Ground Coffee (GR) for $36.99. Coupon code "HOME20" grinds that down to. With, that's $9 less than what it charges via other storefronts and $16 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. It includes a scoop for coffee grounds.AreaTrend also offers the Wacaco MiniPresso Portable Espresso Maker for Nespresso cups (NS) for the same price ofafter the above coupon code, plus. That's $8 less than what it charges via other storefronts and $12 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Both are hand-operated with no batteries or electricity required and include an attached cup.