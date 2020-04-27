Personalize your DealNews Experience
Trick your friends, family or colleagues into thinking you've traveled to the plains of Africa, the great barrier reef, or simply have an unreal garden you've been incredibly modest about, with these WWF nature-based backgrounds including inquisitive giraffes, Finding Nemo, and the derpiest owls we've ever seen. Shop Now
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney! Shop Now
Have your own virtual quarantine get-together in the Star Wars universe. Choose from Coruscant, Death Star Ruins, Hoth, and many more. Shop Now
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
