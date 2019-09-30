Personalize your DealNews Experience
WSJwine offers its 12 best bottles of wine bundled with two bonus bottles of California Cabernet plus a pair of crystal stemless glasses for $69.99. Shipping adds $19.99. Choose from 12 reds, 12 whites, or a mix of both. (For more details on the specific types included, click "view wines".)
Note: You must be at least 21 years old to order, and your order will arrive in 5 to 10 days. WSJwine is a subscription service that can be canceled at any time by calling 1-877-975-9463. Subsequent shipments are delivered every three months and will cost $159.99 plus $19.99 shipping. Select states are excluded. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Slim Jim Smoked Snack Sticks 46-Pack for $8.62. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that price to $8.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's 18 cents a meat stick and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the McCormick Grill Mates 9.25-oz. Roasted Garlic & Herb Seasoning for $5.98. Clip the $1.50 off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.18. With free shipping for Prime members, that's around $2 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Starbucks Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink 9.5-oz. Glass Bottle 15-Pack in Mocha for $12.58. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $11.95 with free shipping. That's $1 under last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter 16-oz. Jar 3-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our March mention and a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
